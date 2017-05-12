Missouri Lawmakers Limit Medical Costs in Injury Lawsuits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Legislature has passed a bill that would limit how much money people can receive for the medical costs in injury lawsuits.

The 98-53 vote Thursday by the House means the bill will next go to the governor's desk.

The bill would limit people suing to recoup medical costs to receive only the amount that they and the insurance company paid, instead of the cost the hospital would charge for care.

Critics say the bill penalizes people for buying insurance. They note people often wouldn't receive as much for medical costs if they had bought insurance, because insurance companies negotiate lower rates with health care providers.

But supporters of the bill say it would prevent defendants from having to pay more than is warranted.