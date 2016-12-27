JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers hope that the upcoming session will finally produce a ban on lobbyist gifts, thanks to support from Republican Gov.-elect Eric Greitens.

It's among the top priorities for House Speaker Todd Richardson, who said he was personally disappointed when an ethics bills didn't pass last session.

Some lawmakers say a compromise might be needed, perhaps a cap instead of an outright ban.

If they fail to deliver in the 2017 session, it'll break a campaign promise from Greitens, who largely focused on how he'd tackle corruption in the Capitol.