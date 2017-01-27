Missouri Lawmakers Follow Trump in Cracking Down on Illegal Immigrants

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - As President Donald Trump rolls out plans to build a wall on the Mexican border, Missouri lawmakers are trying again to pass a bill cracking down on some immigrants living in the country illegally. Deported immigrants who come back and commit any assault or felony offense would face up to 10 years in prison under one Missouri bill pitched Yesterday. National Conference of State Legislatures spokesman Mick Bullock says Missouri appears to be the first and only state to consider such a proposal. The bill died last year in the House. Immigrant advocates say the Missouri bill is discriminatory and actions by Trump could make passing such policies easier.