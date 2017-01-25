Missouri Lawmakers Consider Compliant Real ID Changes

Missouri lawmakers are considering legislation to bring state driver’s licenses in compliance with the federal Real ID act.

Current Missouri law forbids driver’s license photos from being stored in a federal database.

The new bill would allow that, meaning that state licenses could be used to board airplanes and enter federal facilities starting next year. Republican House member Bill Kidd of Independence strongly opposes the measure:

“That’s the problem is I worry about 4th amendment rights; I worry about all sorts of things concerning national ID. Who’s to say I need to take my national ID to go to Illinois or I’m going to have a national ID to go to Oklahoma ”

Missouri is currently one of five states not in compliance with the Real ID law