Missouri Investigating House of Man Missing for Months

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Department of Mental Health is investigating a home in Fulton where a man lived before he went missing and his body was found in a concrete-encased container.

The body of Carl DeBrodie was found Monday locked in a storage unit. He was reported missing from a home for the developmentally disabled on April 17 but authorities say he was missing for months before then. The home was operated by Second Chance homes, which transferred ownership of the Fulton home the day DeBrodie's disappearance was reported.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports department Director Mark Stringer said Friday the department terminated all contracts with Second Chance after it became apparent DeBrodie was missing "long before" it was reported. The department had contracted with Second Chance since 2005.