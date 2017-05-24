Missouri House Ready to Reopen Southeastern Aluminium Plant

The full Missouri House is poised to take up a bill Wednesday that’s designed to reopen a shuttered aluminum plant in southeastern Missouri. St. Louis Public Radio's Marshall Griffin has the details:

The bill will allow the state’s Public Service Commission to negotiate a lower utility rate with Ameren Missouri to reopen the Noranda aluminum plant and to build a new steel plant nearby.

GOP Representative Don Rone of Portageville is the bill sponsor. He says the project’s backers have almost everything they need:

“They’ve got their financing, they’re ready to go…all we have to do is get them their foundation to build, and that is an affordable power rate.”

Rone also cited the plant’s location along Interstate 55 and near the junctions of the Mississippi and Ohio rivers as being a prime transportation hub for the plants’ finished products.

Some Democrats voiced concerns that Ameren could raise utility rates on residential customers, which Rone denied.

…Meanwhile, Governor Eric Greitens hosted a rally outside the Capitol Tuesday calling on lawmakers to pass the bill, which would take effect immediately once signed into law. His nonprofit paid to bus people to the gathering.