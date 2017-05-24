Missouri House Panel Advances Bill Lowering Electric Rate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri House committee has endorsed a bill authorizing discounted electric rates for steel and aluminum production facilities after removing a more controversial provision.

The revised bill is expected to be considered Wednesday by the full House after the chamber's utilities committee voted Tuesday to advance it.

The lower rates for those facilities could be offset with higher costs for other customers.

Committee members removed another section of the bill that would have let the Public Service Commission consider new reasons for rate increases for electric companies.