Missouri House Gives Initial Approval for Right To Work

Missouri is closer to becoming a right to work state.

The Missouri House gave initial approval to legislation barring unions and employers from requiring workers to pay dues. That’s a major priority for business groups and Gov. Eric Greitens.

State Rep. Holly Rehder of Sikeston contends right to work will make it easier to attract businesses to the state – including her home region in southeast Missouri.

“We miss jobs every year, we miss businesses every year because of not being right to work. And being right there on that corner with Tennessee, Arkansas, now Kentucky has passed. I’m excited that we might see some economic development in our area.”

Democrats and some Republicans panned right to work, contending the policy weakens unions and lowers worker pay.