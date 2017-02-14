Missouri House Considers Bill to Strengthen Definition of Employee Discrimination

The Missouri House is considering a bill that would make it harder to prove discrimination when someone is fired from work.

If the measures pass, a fired worker would have to prove that their race or gender was the main factor for their dismissal. Currently, they only have to prove that such factors contributed to their dismissal. St. Louis attorney Joseph Sklansky favors the bill and says businesses are unfairly punished under the current definition of discrimination:

“The result is a regime where allegations trump evidence, where proof that the defendant actually caused the alleged harm is no longer required, and where defendants have no choice but to either pay money to settle baseless allegations, or else expend substantial financial and other resources.”

Opponents argue it would weaken Missouri’s discrimination definition and make it harder for the, quote, “little guy” to obtain justice. The committee hearing the bill took no action Monday.