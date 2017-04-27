Missouri House Approves Payouts for Extra Expenses

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri representatives have approved that the state pay an extra $241 million in unexpected expenses for this fiscal year.

Most of the money comes from federal funds, and most of it will go toward unexpected Medicaid expenses. About $44 million comes from state general revenue.

The state has allocated about $10 million to the Department of Transportation for vehicle replacements and equipment improvements.

It also adds $80,000 for a new law requiring voters to show a government-issued photo ID at polls, with some exceptions. The state must pay for identification for those who don't already have adequate IDs.