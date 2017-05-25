Missouri House Approves Electric Rate Proposal

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri House has given final approval to a proposal that supporters say would bring hundreds of jobs to the southeastern corner of the state.

The proposal passed Wednesday with a 120-17 vote.

The original bill would've allowed steel-works facilities and aluminum smelters to negotiate lower utilities rates than what is allowed under current law. Lawmakers later expanded the proposal to allow any new facility using more than 50 megawatts of electricity a month to negotiate lower rates.

Critics said the proposal would require ratepayers to bear the impact of lower electricity rates for metal manufacturing companies that use a lot of electricity.

The bill now moves to the Senate where it stalled during the regular session over concerns about unfettered rate increases for utilities customers.