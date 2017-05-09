Missouri House and Senate Disagree on Prescription Drug Monitoring Program

It’s not looking good for a long-sought-after bill to create a statewide prescription drug monitoring program in Missouri.

The Senate agreed yesterday to negotiate with the House. But it is forbidding negotiators from, quote, “exceeding the Senate’s position”— meaning they can’t veer from the Senate’s version of the bill.

Republican Senator Dave Schatz of Sullivan criticized the move:

“Not allowing us to get to the point where we can have those conversations and find that there is some common ground there, ultimately, again, time is not the friend of the essence on this particular issue.”

The Senate version requires that all patient information be purged from the database after 6 months, and that only opioid purchases be monitored.

House sponsor Holly Rehder of Sikeston strongly opposes those requirements, saying it would make it hard to spot drug abusers.

The bill will die if a final version can’t be passed by Friday.