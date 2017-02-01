Missouri Governor Lashes Out at Senators on Social Media

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is lashing out against two Republican senators who didn't vote against a pay raise for themselves and other elected officials.

Greitens in a Facebook post Yesterday accused Sens. Denny Hoskins and Paul Wieland of betraying their constituents.

At issue was a proposed pay increase for legislators and statewide elected officials. Senators voted 25-2 against it Monday. Only Hoskins and Wieland cast votes to allow the raise to take effect, but six other senators recused themselves and didn't vote.

Greitens had personally pressured lawmakers to vote down the raise. Hoskins and Wieland said their meetings with the new governor were tense. Wieland described it as intimidation and says he felt insulted.

Greitens on Facebook says he won't apologize and continued to publicly decry the two senators.