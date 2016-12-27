Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon will leave public life after January 9th. St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum looks back at the Democratic governor’s complex legacy.

“Nixon’s eight years in office can be summed up in contrasts. He campaigned on expanding the state’s Medicaid program, but ended up cutting the budget during a recession. And he got high marks for how he handled natural disasters, but fierce criticism for how he responded to Michael Brown’s death.

And while his party lost lots of ground in the Missouri General Assembly during his eight years, Nixon achieved personal political popularity all over the state.

NIXON: “I didn’t try to approach this as I’m just going to the Democrat areas or the Republican areas. So in campaigns and in service, I go everywhere.”

Nixon is one of only four governors in Missouri history to serve two consecutive terms in office. I’m Jason Rosenbaum.”