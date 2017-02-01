Missouri Girl Dies After Boy Mishandles Firearm

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a 10-year-old southwest Missouri girl who was fatally shot died after a boy found a hidden handgun and "unintentionally" mishandled it.

Carthage police said in a news release Yesterday that two boys - ages 12 and 13 - were present when Sa'nya LaTrinity Faith Hill was shot on Jan. 13. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead several hours later.

The release didn't say which boy mishandled the firearm.

The release described what happened as a "tragic accident" and said no charges are anticipated, although the investigation findings will be forwarded to prosecutors for evaluation.