Missouri Entitled to $50 Million in Withheld Tobacco Funds

A decision by the Missouri Supreme Court Tuesday will allow Missouri to recover $50 million in withheld tobacco funds. Dan Margolies reports.

The case deals with the terms of a multibillion-dollar settlement agreement reached by Missouri and other states with major cigarette manufacturers in 1998.

Under the settlement, Missouri had been receiving about $130 million a year. But arbitrators ruled it had not enforced the terms of a provision requiring it to hike the price of cheap cigarettes made by companies that did not take part in the settlement. The panel lopped off $70 million from Missouri’s 2003 payment.

A St. Louis judge restored $50 million of that amount and the Supreme Court upheld that decision.

But Missouri remains the only state that has not closed the cheap-cigarette loophole. That means it could still see its tobacco payments from 2004 onward reduced by hundreds of millions of dollars.

In Kansas City, I’m Dan Margolies.