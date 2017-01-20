Missouri Democrats are Pushing for Dave Minnick's Resignation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Democrats are asking Gov. Eric Greitens to support their efforts to force the new leader of the state's consumer watchdog agency to resign.

House Democrats are pushing for the ouster of Dave Minnick, who was appointed last week by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to head of the secretary of state's securities division.

The Kansas City Star reports before Minnick's appointment, he was employed by Stifel Financial Corp. That St. Louis-based company is currently being investigated by the securities division and has been investigated several times in the past. Minnick sold all of his Stifel stock before beginning his new job.

Yesterday, Democrats called on Greitens to renounce Minnick's appointment. Greitens did not respond to a request for comment. Ashcroft's spokeswoman called the Democratic attacks silly.