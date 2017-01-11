Missouri continues to fall in a national ranking of teacher pay – the state slipped from 42nd to 43rd for the 2015-16 school year. KCUR’s Elle (“Ellie”) Moxley reports.

Missouri teachers made on average 49 thousand dollars last year. That’s 9 thousand dollars less than the national average.

The Missouri State Teachers Association compiles salary information for all 518 school districts – and spokeswoman Aurora Meyer says what teachers make can vary widely.

“But while I can tell you while it is less expensive to live in say, Stover, than it is in Kansas City, there are still discrepancies within the same cost of living region.”

For example the St. Louis school district of Bayless pays first-year teachers with bachelor’s degrees 36 thousand dollars. Nearby Clayton pays a starting salary of 44 thousand.

In other parts of the state first-year teachers make just 25 thousand dollars a year, the minimum allowed by Missouri law.

For KCUR 89-three, I’m Elle Moxley.