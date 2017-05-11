Missouri Child Injures 2 Schoolmates With Knife

FULTON, Mo. (AP) - Administrators say a central Missouri middle school student is in custody after injuring two schoolmates with a small knife.

A spokeswoman for the Fulton school system, Karen Snethen, tells the Jefferson City News Tribune that the two students injured during the incident reported Wednesday were treated by a school nurse and remained in school after their parents were notified.

Names of the injured students and the person taken into custody were not released, given that they are juveniles.

There was no immediate word about any charges.

A notice sent out to parents said it is believed that students who weren't involved in the matter were aware that the person taken into custody had the knife.