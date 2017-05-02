Missouri Braces for More Flooding with Rain

Forecasters are predicting more rain in some flooded parts of Missouri.

The National Weather Service says up to 3 inches could fall from late Tuesday through Thursday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the heaviest downpours expected in areas south of Interstate 70.

Hydrologist Mark Fuchs, of the weather service, says the rain could cause a secondary crest. He says the rain isn't expected to "make it any worse for the most part" but that it might "prolong the agony in some areas."

He described the flooding as "historic," saying forecasts also are calling for record or near-record crests along several rivers, including the Meramec and the Big. The flooding already has claimed three lives and forced hundreds to evacuate.

Flooding has closed more than 300 roads across Missouri, making morning commutes challenging.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says the closed roads include several in St. Louis County. Officials also have shut down stretches of Interstate 44 between Rolla and Lebanon, Route 63 near Vienna and Route 50 in Gasconade County.