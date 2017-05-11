Missouri Bill to Block Minimum Wage Hike in Jeopardy

A bill designed to block St. Louis and Kansas City from hiking their minimum wage is in jeopardy in the Missouri Senate.

The measure would ban local governments from setting a minimum wage that’s higher than the state’s minimum, which is currently 7 dollars and 70 cents an hour. St. Louis’ minimum wage rose to 10 dollars an hour last week.

St. Louis Democrat Jamilah Nasheed launched a one-woman filibuster last night/WEDNESDAY.

“When a local community wants to show a little initiative and lead on issues like economic development and workers’ rights, this body should not get in the way.”

The bill’s supporters argued that a higher minimum wage will drive some business owners to flee to cities where it’s lower.

St. Louis will raise its minimum wage to 11 dollars an hour next year and Kansas City voters are set to decide on a 13-dollar-an-hour minimum wage in August.