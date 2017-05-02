Missouri Authorities Investigate Iowa Student's Death at Resort

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the weekend death of a University of Iowa freshman who was found unresponsive in a lakeside resort motel in in central Missouri's Camden County.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office said Monday that 19-year-old Kamil Jackowski of Arlington Heights, Illinois, was found unconscious in the motel Sunday. He was later declared dead at a hospital, and an autopsy was planned.

Camden County sheriff's Lt. Arlyne Page has told the Arlington Heights Daily Herald that Jackowski was attending a fraternity event.

Page says foul play is not suspected, but she would not elaborate.

The Daily Herald said Jackowski was in Missouri for a Sigma Chi fraternity formal, and that University of Iowa fraternity and sorority leaders announced Monday they are indefinitely banning alcohol from all official events.