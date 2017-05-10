Missouri Attorney General Asks for Sheriff to Be Removed After Inmate Death

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri's attorney general is asking for a Mississippi County sheriff to be removed from office following the death of a county jail inmate.

Attorney General Josh Hawley on Tuesday announced his office is investigating the inmate's death and has requested that a judge remove Sheriff Cory Hutcheson from office. The inmate died Friday night at the county jail after an altercation with law enforcement officers. Hawley says Hutcheson participated.

Hutcheson did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment Tuesday.

The FBI and Missouri State Highway Patrol had previously arrested Hutcheson in April on 18 counts, including an allegation that he handcuffed a 77-year-old woman with so much force that she suffered a heart attack.

Hutcheson retook control of the department once he got out of jail.