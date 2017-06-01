Missing Salem Girl Found with 19-Year-Old Man in Bunker

SALEM, Mo. (AP) - Authorities in south-central Missouri's Dent County say a 19-year-old man is in custody after being found with a 13-year-old girl whose disappearance led to an Amber Alert.

The Dent County Sheriff's Office says the 19-year-old and the Salem girl "were in a continuing romantic relationship that began on the internet."

Authorities issued the alert Tuesday night after they say the girl got into a truck with the 19-year-old and one of his relatives. She had said she was going to a friend's home but never showed up, so authorities probed her disappearance as a possible abduction.

Dent County deputies and state troopers found the girl and the 19-year-old about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday at a home in Bunker in neighboring Reynolds County.

The girl was questioned and released to her parents.