Missing Girl's Body Found in Southwest Missouri Creek

   JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - Newton County authorities say the body of a 12-year-old girl who went missing during a float trip has been found. 

   The body of Brooke Robinson, of Joplin, was found Thursday in Shoal Creek near Joplin. The body was found about 2 miles downstream from a campground where Brooke was last seen Monday during a holiday outing with her family. 

   The Joplin Globe reports family members said Brooke fell off a float tube Monday after being hit by a tree branch in Shoal Creek.  

   The creek had flooded recently but started to recede Thursday, allowing two Redings Mill firefighters to see the body under the water.