Military Vets Hope 74-Hour Baseball Game Breaks World Record

SAUGET, Ill. (AP) - A group of military veterans in southern Illinois hopes their Memorial Day weekend effort to play the longest non-stop baseball game ever was successful.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that the marathon game ended about 10:20 a.m. Monday after 74 hours, 26 minutes and 52 seconds. Two teams of 28 players from around the country participated. The game started at 7:40 a.m. Friday at GCS Ballpark in Sauget, Illinois, across the Mississippi River from St. Louis.

The game went on for 292 innings. The blue team beat the gray team by a score of 396-255. The game raised more than $100,000 for a St. Louis-based veterans' nonprofit group called The Mission Continues.

Participants now plan to submit evidence of their game to the Guinness Book of World Records.