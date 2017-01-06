Mileage Fraud Catches Up to Missouri Car Dealer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A southwest Missouri car dealer was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for inaccurate reporting of mileage on dozens of vehicles he sold. Federal prosecutors say 62-year-old Kenneth Smith, of Lebanon, was sentenced yesterday and ordered to pay a $50,000 fine. He pleaded guilty in June to mail fraud. Prosecutors say Smith, who operated Cars Unlimited in Lebanon, bought cars at auction and then received replacement titles from the state that showed a lower mileage. That allowed Smith to sell the vehicles for more money. Over about two years, Smith received 54 replacement titles with inaccurate mileage. He sold them for a total of $346,000. Investigators found instruments used to replace odometers at Smith's business.