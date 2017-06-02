Merger of 2 Central Missouri Towns to Be Finalized

HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) - Final preparations are being made nearly two months after residents of two central Missouri towns voted in favor of consolidating the communities.

The News Tribune reports that representatives from Lake Mykee and Holts Summit met Wednesday to sign some of the last pieces of paperwork needed to make the merger official. The consolidation is expected to be finalized Thursday at the Lake Mykee Board of Trustees meeting.

Village of Lake Mykee President Jim Frazer says the town began looking south for help after problems arose with its wastewater treatment. He says the idea of merging came up after the town moved their wastewater treatment to Holts Summit.

Because the towns' borders aren't attached, Rep. Travis Fitzwater and Sen. Jeanie Riddle helped pass legislation to make the merger possible.