Measures pushing for the concealed carry of guns on MO. campuses

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri colleges may have to prepare for measures pushing for the concealed carry of guns on campus when the state Legislature convenes in 2017, despite opposition.

State law currently prohibits concealed firearms at institutions of higher education without consent from the governing body of that college.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that at least four bills introduced in the House and Senate this year could have changed that.

Republican state Rep. Jered Taylor says he plans to introduce a bill similar to the one he previously sponsored. The final version of that measure prohibited guns in dormitories, college-run hospitals, laboratories and administrative buildings where disciplinary action might take place.

The measure was attached to a larger gun bill, but was removed before the bill passed.

Taylor says the willingness of higher education leaders to work with him on the bill was invaluable.