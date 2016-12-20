ST. LOUIS (AP) - A march in support of a wounded St. Louis police sergeant draws hundreds of participants.

A large group of supporters marched Yesterday night from St. Gabriel's Catholic Church in south St. Louis to the intersection where the 46-year-old officer was shot without provocation Sunday night. The officer was struck twice in the face but is recovering after being treated at a hospital. Police have not disclosed his name.

The suspect, 19-year-old George P. Bush III, was killed hours later in a shootout with other officers. Bush had been sought for questioning for several recent violent crimes in St. Louis city and St. Louis County.

The shooting was one of four across the country involving police officers on Sunday.