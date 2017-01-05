SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Police chief Paul Williams says a man who was fatally shot by Springfield officers fired his gun before being shot.

Williams says James Lewis did not fire at officers early Sunday during a confrontation at Silver Springs Park.

The Springfield News Leader reports officers first tried stopping Lewis with a Taser and beanbags. Williams says eventually Lewis aimed his gun at officers, who shot him.

Three officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave, which is routine after fatal shootings.

Lewis' family members say he suffered from paranoid schizophrenia. Williams said police had more than 60 contacts with Lewis before Sunday's shooting and "some type of mental issue was a factor" in many of those calls.