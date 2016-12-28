Man Critically Wounded in Sikeston Shooting

SIKESTON, Mo. (AP) - A shooting in the southeast Missouri town of Sikeston remains under investigation. The Southeast Missourian reports that a 32-year-old Cape Girardeau man was shot three times outside of a party about 2 a.m. Christmas Day. The victim is hospitalized in critical condition and no arrests have been made. The victim was able to tell police that he was leaving the party when he was shot by a person he did not know. Sikeston police saw several people running from the area, but no witnesses have come forward.