Man Charged in Shooting Outside Missouri Nightclub

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A man has been charged with first-degree murder for a shooting outside a rural southeast Missouri nightclub that left one man dead and six others wounded.

Travis Ware II was also charged Monday and armed criminal action following the Sunday morning shooting in the parking lot of Club Envy in Caruthersville.

Online court records say Ware is from Caruthersville but don't indicate whether he has an attorney to speak for him. He's being held without bond.

Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott says investigators believe Ware was acquainted with the victims. But he says witnesses, including people who were shot, have been reluctant to provide details.

Six people were shot and a seventh was injured when he went through a window. Two of the shooting victims are critically wounded and three are stable.