Man Accused in Deadly Kansas City Stabbing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 32-year-old man is jailed on $250,000 bond after being accused in connection with a fatal stabbing in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jackson County prosecutors have charged Donnell Allen with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Court records allege that officers dispatched Saturday to an apartment complex found a trail of blood leading to a second-floor unit, where Ali Griffin's body was found on a kitchen floor.

Witnesses told police that Allen and Griffin had had a confrontation earlier that day.

Online court records don't show whether Allen has an attorney