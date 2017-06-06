Major Disaster Declaration Approved for Missouri Counties Effected by Flood

President Donald Trump approved Gov. Eric Greitens’ request for a major disaster declaration for a total of 48 Missouri counties. The declaration is in response to historic flooding that began April 28 and led to the destruction or major damage of more than 1,200 homes and at least $58 million in damage to roads, bridges, other public infrastructure and emergency response costs. The Governor’s May 24th disaster request estimated total losses and expenses of over $86 million.

The East Central regional Missouri counties eligible under the Individual Assistance program are Franklin, Gasconade, Maries, Osage, Phelps and Pulaski.

The President’s declaration currently makes the Individual Assistance program available to eligible businesses and residents in 27 Missouri counties who can now seek federal assistance. They can apply for help with temporary housing, housing repairs, and the replacement of household items. The declaration also makes the Public Assistance program available to local governments and nonprofit agencies in 46 counties for the repair of damaged roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure, along with emergency response costs. Even those with river cabins where it is not a primary residence are encouraged to register their loss