CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Court documents say a Missouri baby girl who was delivered after her mother was killed in a crash on her way to a hospital to give birth has brain trauma.

Seven-month-old Maddyson Iler was delivered by cesarean section after her mother, Sarah Iler, died in a three-vehicle crash in May just south of Cape Girardeau.

Sarah's sister, Kasandra Iler, is suing the man who was driving Sarah to the hospital and the driver of a semitrailer involved in the crash. The company that owns the semitrailer is also being sued.

Neither of the two drivers were issued traffic citations.

The Southeast Missourian reports an amended petition in the case from Kasandra Iler's attorney says Maddyson suffered hypoxic brain trauma as a result of the crash. Maddyson is receiving treatment at St. Louis Children's Hospital.