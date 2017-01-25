Lyft Will Start Providing Service in Springfield, Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The rideshare company Lyft says it will start providing services in Springfield, Missouri.

The announcement comes Yesterday after the Missouri House gave initial approval to statewide regulations for app-based transportation companies. Uber and Lyft say statewide regulations could enable them to expand throughout the state.

Lawmakers showed support in a voice vote for a bill requiring rideshare companies to pay a $5,000 licensing fee, conduct driver background checks and vehicle inspections, and exempt such companies from paying local or municipal taxes.

There was little opposition to the proposal.

Springfield will be the first city in Missouri to welcome Lyft after a 2014 lawsuit by the St. Louis Taxi Commission pushed it out of the city. Uber currently operates in Springfield, Columbia, Kansas City and St. Louis.