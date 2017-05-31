A Look at Sports: Tiger Woods, PGA, and More

Chase Utley, Logan Forsythe and Chris Taylor combined to reach base 11 times and totaled six runs, helping the streaking Los Angeles Dodgers rally past the St. Louis Cardinals 9-4 on Tuesday night.

Eric Skoglund pitched 6 1/3 innings of two-hit ball in his major league debut, helping the Kansas City Royals beat Justin Verlander and the Detroit Tigers 1-0 on Tuesday night. Skoglund, a 2014 third-round draft pick out of Central Florida, struck out five and walked one. The left-hander was promoted from Triple-A Omaha when the Royals placed Danny Duffy on the disabled list Monday with an oblique strain.

A Kansas City man who just wanted to build some putting greens for kids in his inner-city neighborhood is attracting attention from the PGA. Chris Harris says he didn't know much about golf when he decided to build nine holes of putting greens in a neighborhood where kids have few activities provided for them. The Kansas City Star reports the project attracted support from Midwest Section PGA and some major firms in the Kansas City region. Now, plans are for a larger course that will require Harris to knock down his house and two others he owns in the neighborhood. Brad Demo, executive director and CEO of Midwest PGA, says his organization likely will start with programming and equipment support and may eventually help raise money.

Albert Pujols hit his 599th career homer during the Los Angeles Angels' nine-run third inning in a 9-3 victory over struggling Bartolo Colon and the Atlanta Braves. Austin Hedges homered and drove in four runs, and the Padres handed the Cubs their fifth straight loss, 6-2.

Police say Tiger Woods' car showed fresh damage on the driver's side when officers found him asleep at the wheel alongside a Florida road. Incident reports released by Jupiter Police said Woods had trouble keeping his eyes open as he struggled to follow instructions to show his driver's license, open his window and tie his shoes before he was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The home of the National Hockey League's Winnipeg Jets is getting a new name. After 13 years as MTS Centre, the downtown arena is being renamed Bell MTS Place. The change reflects Bell Canada's recent acquisition of Manitoba Telecom Services.