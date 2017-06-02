A Look at Sports: Stanley Cup Finals, French Open, and More

Adam Wainwright hit a two-run homer off Brandon McCarthy and pitched six innings of four-hit ball, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-0 on Thursday for a four-game split.

Defending champions Novak Djokovic and Garbine Muguruza both play Friday in the third round of the French Open. Rafael Nadal and Venus Williams also have matches today.

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers will have until Sunday night to try to figure out how to stop the Golden State Warriors, who were unstoppable with the addition of Kevin Durant. He drove through the paint repeatedly with dazzling dunks and wound up with 38 points. Stephen Curry knocked down six 3-pointers and finished with 28 points in a 113-91 Game 1 victory. James led the Cavs with 28 points.

Look for changes in the NBA draft system. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wants the draft-eligibility rules changed. But he's not sure what needs to be done exactly. About 20 players who completed just one year of college will be welcomed into the league in the upcoming draft. Silver expects the so-called "one-and-done" rule to be modified. He says the system isn't working for anyone, colleges or NBA squads.

The Predators hope a return to "Smashville" will help them as they face a must-win situation in Saturday's Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals. Pittsburgh cruised to a 4-1 win in Game 2 on Wednesday and leads the series 2.0. The Penguins inched closer to becoming the first team in nearly 20 years to win back-to-back titles.

Assistant coach Paul MacLean and the Anaheim Ducks have mutually parted ways at the conclusion of his contract. The Ducks announced MacLean's departure after two seasons Thursday. The Ducks won the Pacific Division title in both of MacLean's seasons. Anaheim reached the Western Conference finals this year, losing to Nashville in six games.