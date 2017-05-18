A Look at Sports: S&T Summer Camps, St. Louis Cardinals, Ottawa Senators, and More

Missouri S&T will be holding a number of weekly summer camps at the athletic complex on campus beginning on Tuesday, May 30 with the 42nd annual Joe Miner Camp. For more information on all of Missouri S&T's summer camps, go to www.minercamps.com.

Pinch-hitter Chris Young singled home the tie-breaking run in the 13th inning and the Boston Red Sox rallied past the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Wednesday night to sweep their two-game interleague series. Boston improved to 3-17 when trailing after seven innings, while St. Louis fell to 19-1 when leading after seven.

Aaron Hicks hit a three-run homer to cap a five-run fourth inning, the Yankees piled up 16 hits and New York rolled to an 11-7 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night.

Gerso Fernandes scored three second-half goals in 13 minutes, Tim Melia had his seventh shutout and Sporting Kansas City beat the Seattle Sounders 3-0 on Wednesday night for sole possession of first place in the Western Conference. Kansas City (6-2-4) is undefeated in 15 straight home games. Seattle (2-5-4) lost its third straight.

The Cleveland Cavaliers took Game 1 of the NBA's Eastern Conference finals by building a 26-point lead in the first half of a 117-104 rout of the Celtics in Boston. LeBron James had 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as the Cavaliers improved to 9-0 in the postseason.

The Ottawa Senators scored four times in the opening period to chase goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury in a 5-1 thumping of the visiting Penguins. Craig Anderson's 25 saves helped the Senators take a two-games-to-one lead in the NHL's Eastern Conference finals.

Always Dreaming is the early 4-5 favorite for the Preakness as the colt tries to take another step toward the Triple Crown. The reigning Kentucky Derby winner will break from the No. 4 post in the 10-horse field.

Atlanta's new $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz stadium faces setbacks with its key feature, a retractable roof that opens and closes like a camera lens. The stadium's opening has been pushed back three times, now to early August.