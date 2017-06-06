A Look at Sports: St. Louis Cardinals, Stanley Cup Final, French Open, and More

The Cincinnati Reds came from behind to beat the slumping St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 last night. St. Louis starter Carlos Martinez was dominant through six innings before wilting in the seventh as the Cardinals dropped their fourth straight.

The Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3 last night for their 11th straight win. It's the longest winning streak in the majors this season and one shy of the Astros' record.

Missouri State scored a 3-2 win over Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament last night, earning the Bears their third super regional appearance in school history. Missouri State, the second seed, last reached a super regional in 2015 - losing in three games to the Razorbacks.

The Stanley Cup Final is tied at two games apiece following the Predators' 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Nashville.

The French Open men's and women's quarterfinals begin today with men's second seed Novak Djokovic against No. 6 Dominic Thiem and fourth seed Rafael Nadal versus Pablo Carreno Busta.

The first two games of the NBA Finals have been blowout wins by the Golden State Warriors over the Cleveland Cavaliers, but they've drawn plenty of television viewers. The Nielsen company says the games have averaged 19.6 million viewers, a five percent increase over last year's finals and the most since Michael Jordan's last title with the Chicago Bulls against the Utah Jazz in 1998. Sunday's game averaged 20.1 million viewers and peaked at 23.1 million.

Thad Matta is done after 13 seasons as Ohio State's men's basketball coach, a run that included two Final Four appearances. The 49-year-old coach said he and athletic director Gene Smith agreed he would leave, although Matta cited his health as a reason for his departure.