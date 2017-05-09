A Look at Sports: St. Louis Cardinals, Stanley Cup, and More

Missouri S&T Miner volleyball coach Jason Holt announced on Monday that junior college transfer Ava Peterson has signed a letter of intent to join the Miner Volleyball team for the 2017 season. Peterson becomes the fifth member of the 2017 signing class joining fall signees.

Cardinals ace Carlos Martinez drove in four runs, compensating for the two homers he gave up to Marcell Ozuna and leading St. Louis over the Miami Marlins 9-4 Monday night for their season-best fourth straight win.

Nate Karns struck out 10 while pitching into the seventh inning, Eric Hosmer had three hits and the Kansas City Royals busted out of an offensive slump to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-3 on Monday night.

The game between the Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies on Monday night has been postponed because of rain. It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Tuesday, with the first game at 12:10 p.m. MT and the second at 6:40 p.m. The game was delayed for about 75 minutes before being called.

The Washington Capitals have another chance to advance to the next round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, thanks to a 5-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins that wasn't as close as the score looked. Game 7 will be played in Washington Wednesday night.

The Golden State Warriors, who had the best record in the NBA this season, rolled to a 121-95 victory over Utah, sweeping the Jazz in four games. The Warriors will now await the winner of the Houston-San Antonio series to learn who they play in the final round. Stephen Curry led the team with 30 points and Klay Thompson pitched in with 21. Curry and Thompson combined to shoot 6 for 8 in the opening period.

Rafael Nadal's debut at the Madrid Open has been pushed back a day because of an ear infection. Organizers say that Nadal will play his opening match on Wednesday because of the ailment that has been bothering him since Friday. The four-time champion said he has had trouble sleeping because of the pain, but was cleared to keep playing.