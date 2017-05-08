A Look at Sports: St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Royals, and More

Jon Glaser, who finished his swimming career at Missouri S&T as the holder of 21 All-America awards and seven school records and Anna Fink, a three-year starter and two-time Academic All-America selection from the women's soccer team, were named Sunday as the winners of the 2017 Gale Bullman Awards at the M-Club Awards Banquet at Havener Center.

Missouri S&T allowed a pair of three-run leads escape its grasp in game one of Saturday's Great Lakes Valley Conference doubleheader at Maryville, as the Saints took a 6-5 walkoff win in that contest and completed the sweep by winning 7-1 in the nightcap.

Missouri S&T got two school record performances Saturday and finished second in the team standings as the Great Lakes Valley Conference Outdoor Championships came to a close at Saint Joseph's College.

Ryan Johansen scored the game-winning goal 3:15 into the third period, and the Nashville Predators advanced to their first Western Conference final in franchise history Sunday by beating the St. Louis Blues 3-1 to take the series in six games. The Predators won their ninth straight playoff game in Nashville going back to last postseason.

ATLANTA (AP) - Tommy Pham hit two homers, including a two-run drive in the 14th inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals recovered after blowing a four-run lead to beat the Atlanta Braves 6-4 on Sunday and complete a three-game sweep. Recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Pham had a career-high four hits and drove in three runs. Matt Carpenter had a first-inning homer for St. Louis. He went deep in all three games during the series, giving him seven home runs this season.

Mike Clevinger and four relievers combined for a one-hitter as the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 1-0 Sunday.

LeBron James scored 35 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers completed their second consecutive four-game sweep by downing the Toronto Raptors, 109-102 to reach the NBA's Eastern Conference finals. Washington and Boston are tied at two games apiece in the conference semifinals after the Wizards scored 26 straight points in the third quarter of a 121-102 rout of the Celtics. The Rockets and Spurs are also tied at two games apiece after James Harden scored 28 points and Eric Gordon chipped in 22 to lead Houston's 125-104 romp over San Antonio.