A Look at Sports: St. Louis Cardinals, French Open, NASCAR, and More

Chris Coghlan made an acrobatic, run-scoring leap over St. Louis All-Star catcher Yadier Molina, and Marcus Stroman came across with the go-ahead run after pinch hitting in the 11th inning and doubling for his first major league hit in the Toronto Blue Jays' 6-5 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday night.

St. Louis first baseman Matt Carpenter has been suspended for one game and fined by Major League Baseball for making contact with umpire John Tumpane following his ejection last weekend. Carpenter was called out on strikes by Tumpane during the seventh inning of Sunday's game at Milwaukee. Carpenter threw his bat and was ejected. Manager Mike Matheny came onto the field and argued, and he also was tossed.

Todd Frazier drove in three runs, Leury Garcia had three hits and the Chicago White Sox beat Kansas City 10-5 Tuesday night in their second straight one-sided win over the Royals. Kansas City is 0-6 on a seven-game trip, its longest skid since losing eight consecutive games last June. Last in the AL Central at 7-13, the Royals are off to their worst 20-game start since opening 6-14 in 2012, when they finished 72-90.

Maria Sharapova will find out next month if she can compete at the French Open. French tennis federation president said Tuesday that the announcement will be made on Facebook on May 16 at 7 p.m. local time.

French Open prize money will increase by 12 percent this year, with the men's and women's champions winning 2.1 million euros each - an increase of 100,000 euros.

The Houston Rockets have closed out a five-game series win against Oklahoma City, while the San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz have taken 3-2 leads in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Running back Adrian Peterson has accepted a two-year deal with the New Orleans Saints after playing his first 10 NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has announced that he is retiring as a NASCAR driver at the end of the season, saying he wants to go out on his own terms. Earnhardt missed much of the 2016 season due to concussion-like symptoms, and he acknowledged Tuesday that the time off played a role in his decision.