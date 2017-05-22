A Look at Sports: St. Louis Cardinals, Cleaveland Cavaliers, and More

Two student-athletes from Missouri S&T and its softball program were honored as the Great Lakes Valley Conference announced its James R. Spalding Sportsmanship Award winners and final team sportsmanship awards for the 2016-17 school year. Joe Bindner, a member of the Miners' cross country and track & field program and Anna Fink, a member of the women's soccer team, were Missouri S&T's individual recipients in the second year of the program in which each of the league's 16 institutions named a male and female student-athlete as its award winner.

Matt Carpenter homered and Adam Wainwright turned in his second successive strong outing to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the San Francisco Giants 8-3 on Sunday. San Francisco had won seven of eight.

Mike Minor won for the first time since 2014 and Brandon Moss hit two of Kansas City's four home runs, leading the Royals over the Minnesota Twins 6-4 Sunday in a doubleheader opener.

The Cavaliers' NBA record-tying 13-game playoff winning streak is over after the Boston Celtics earned a 111-108 victory at Cleveland to get within two games to one in the Eastern Conference finals.

The Celtics will spend the rest of the playoffs without leading scorer Isaiah Thomas because of a hip injury. Head coach Brad Stevens says Thomas could require surgery to repair a hip impingement, adding that the All-Star guard had been bothered by the injury since March.

The Pittsburgh Penguins clobbered the Ottawa Senators, 7-0 to take a three-games-to-two lead in the NHL's Eastern Conference finals.

Bernhard Langer pulled away from the other contenders and captured the Regions Tradition in Birmingham to match Jack Nicklaus' record of eight major titles on the PGA Tour Champions circuit.