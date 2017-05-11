A Look at Sports: St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Celtics, and More

Missouri S&T's first round game with Bellarmine in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Baseball Tournament has been adjusted due to weather concerns on Thursday in southwest Missouri. The Miners and Knights will now play at 9 a.m. and will play the game at Meador Park in Springfield instead of U.S. Ballpark, the primary site for the tournament. Meador Park is the secondary site for the tournament and with significant rain in the forecast for later on Thursday, the secondary field is going to be utilized for Thursday's action in an effort to keep the tournament on schedule.

Missouri S&T outfielder Eli Miller was named to the All-Great Lakes Valley Conference's first team and second baseman Matt Knickerbocker was selected as the conference's "Freshman of the Year" Wednesday evening as the GLVC announced its all-conference baseball awards for the 2017 season. The announcement, made on the night prior to the start of the tournament at U.S. Ballpark where the bulk of the event will be held, also had two other Miners – third baseman Adam Richter and outfielder Kaleb Reid, earn second-team honors along with Knickerbocker to give S&T four selections to the squad.

Dexter Fowler hit a pinch-hit, go-ahead triple and the St. Louis Cardinals overcame a four-run deficit for the second game in a row, rallying past Miami 7-5 on Wednesday night to complete a trip that by one measure ranked as the franchise's best ever.

Chris Archer pitched eight shutout innings Wednesday night and Logan Morrison, Rickie Weeks Jr., and Colby Rasmus homered for the Tampa Bay Rays in a 12-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Archer (3-1) won for the first time in five starts since April 14 to help the Rays break a three-game losing streak. He scattered five singles and walked none.

The Kansas City Royals have promoted Seth Maness from Triple-A Omaha, less than nine months after the right-hander had ligament surgery on his pitching elbow.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks have advance to the NHL's conference finals by taking Game 7's last night.

The Boston Celtics have a three-games-to-two lead in the NBA's Eastern Conference semifinals after Avery Bradley pumped in a playoff career-high 29 points in a 123-101 dismantling of Washington.

A person with direct knowledge of the contract tells The Associated Press that wide receiver Michael Floyd has agreed to sign a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings.