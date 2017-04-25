A Look at Sports: St. Louis Blues, S&T Lady Miners, and More

Missouri S&T recorded four first place finishes and eight top-three showings overall in its lone home meet of the season in Sunday's Dewey Allgood Invitational held at Allgood-Bailey Stadium. The Miners' individual wins on Sunday came from the 10,000-meters, the shot put and both relay teams were also victorious. Camille Baker broke her own school record in the 100-meter hurdles Sunday afternoon.

The Missouri S&T Miners used a six-run third inning to overcome an early 2-0 hole to win the second game of its doubleheader against William Jewell 11-5 on Sunday afternoon at the Ballpark at S&T. The Cardinals (17-19, 10-8 GLVC) won the opener 13-3.

Hannah Franceschini hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the seventh to defeat McKendree 6-4 in game two giving the Missouri S&T Lady Miners a split in its GLVC doubleheader with the Bearcats on Sunday afternoon. McKendree won the opener 3-2 but had to withstand a seventh inning rally from S&T.

The NHL postseason is down to eight teams with the St. Louis Blues hosting the Nashville Predators and the Anaheim Ducks hosting the Edmonton Oilers to start the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs Wednesday night. It was the first time a first round didn't feature a Game 7 in any series since 2001.

Mike Leake allowed two runs over six innings and drove in two runs to lead St. Louis to a 6-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, the Cardinals' sixth win in seven games.

Yu Darvish pitched eight innings in his longest outing since elbow surgery two years ago and the Texas Rangers scored the tying and go-ahead runs without a hit, completing a four-game sweep with a 5-2 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

Carlos Franco and Vijay Singh teamed to shoot a course-record 12-under par on Sunday to rally from seven shots behind and win the PGA Tour Champions' Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge.