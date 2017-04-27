A look at Sports: St. Louis Blues, Chicago Bulls, and More

P.K. Subban had a goal and two assists and Vernon Fiddler scored with 5:05 left, sending the Nashville Predators to a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.

Adam Larsson scored his second goal of the third period with 4:40 to play, and the Edmonton Oilers blew a two-goal lead in a wild third period before beating the Anaheim Ducks 5-3 in their second-round playoff series opener.

Isaiah Thomas and Avery Bradley scored 24 points apiece to help the Boston Celtics beat the Chicago Bulls 108-97 and take a 3-2 lead in their first-round playoff series. Bradley Beal scored 27 points, and John Wall added 20 points and 14 assists, leading Washington over Atlanta for a 3-2 lead in their first-round series.

Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander has been fined $100,000 by the NBA for confronting a referee during live game action. The incident occurred Tuesday in the final minute of the first quarter during the Rockets' 105-99 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Gift Ngoepe, the first player from Africa to reach the major leagues, singled in his first plate appearance and Josh Harrison hit a leadoff homer to lead Pittsburgh past the Chicago Cubs 6-5.

Louisiana-Lafayette has indefinitely suspended 13 players facing charges of criminal conspiracy to commit felony theft.