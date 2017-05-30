A Look at Sports: Sports Writer and Commentator Frank Deford Passes and More

Missouri S&T's Amanda Wetzel matched the second-highest finish for a Lady Miner track & field competitor at a national meet Saturday as she finished third in the pole vault at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships at the IMG Academy. Wetzel, making her second appearance at a national meet as she was part of the field at NCAA Division II Indoor Championships in March, posted the second-best clearance in school history in earning her third place finish as she went over the bar at 13-2½.

Chase Utley, Cody Bellinger and Logan Forsythe hit solo home runs, leading Rich Hill and the Los Angeles Dodgers over the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 Monday for their fifth straight victory. Mike Leake (5-3) entered the game leading the majors with a 1.91 ERA, but allowed a season-high four runs in 6 2/3 innings.

Miguel Cabrera and J.D. Martinez each drove in three runs as the Detroit Tigers came from behind to beat the Kansas City Royals 10-7 on Monday night.

The Kansas City Royals have placed Danny Duffy on the disabled list with an oblique strain and say the left-hander is expected to be out six to eight weeks. Duffy was injured Sunday while covering first base at Cleveland.

Award-winning sports writer and commentator Frank Deford has died. He was 78. Deford was a six-time Sports Writer of the Year and a member of the National Association of Sportscasters and Sportswriters Hall of Fame. He wrote with a lyrical elegance and was best known for his work at Sports Illustrated and on National Public Radio. He retired this month from NPR's "Morning Edition" after 37 years as a contributor.

Pac-12 champion Oregon State has been chosen the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA Division I baseball tournament. The NCAA announced the national seeds and 64-tournament field on Monday. Oregon State (49-4) set a conference record with 27 league wins and was the nation's most dominant team all season. North Carolina (47-12), which missed the national tournament the last two years, is No. 2 after winning 18 of its last 22 games. Florida (42-16), the top seed in 2016, is No. 3 and is followed by LSU (43-17).