A Look at Sports: New York Yankees, Golden State Warriors, Nashville Predators, and More

Missouri S&T has announced that Shaun Meinecke, an assistant coach at the University of Wyoming for the past five years, has accepted the head coaching position for S&T's men's and women's cross country and track & field programs. Meinecke will begin his duties at Missouri S&T following the conclusion of the current outdoor track & field season at Wyoming.

The New York Yankees once again downed Jason Vargas by beating the Kansas City Royals 4-2 Monday night. A reversed umpire's call in the seventh inning kept the Yankees ahead and enabled Michael Pineda (5-2) to top Vargas for the second time in a week. The Royals, with the worst record in the AL, have lost five of seven.

The Golden State Warriors await a possible third straight NBA final against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Stephen Curry scored 36 points and the Golden State Warriors closed out the Western Conference Final against the injury-ravaged San Antonio Spurs with a 129-115 victory Monday night. Cleveland hosts the Boston Celtics tonight, leading the East series 2-1. The Warriors are the first team in league history to start the playoffs 12-0.

The Nashville Predators have advanced to their first NHL Stanley Cup final. Colton Sissons scored his third goal with 6:00 left, ensuring the Predators' magical postseason continues after eliminating the Anaheim Ducks with a 6-3 win in Game 6 on Monday night. Previously, the Predators had never even won even a division title. The Predators will play either defending champion Pittsburgh or Ottawa for the Stanley Cup. Game 1 is Monday.

With three College World Series appearances from 2001-05 and its Big 12 pedigree, Nebraska was expected to be the team to beat in baseball when it entered the Big Ten. It took six years, but the Cornhuskers finally won their first championship, taking two of three at last-place Penn State over the weekend to finish a half-game ahead of Michigan.

Max Chilton and rookie Ed Jones have turned the fastest laps in the second-to-last practice for this year's Indianapolis 500. Chilton had a top speed of 228.592 mph Monday. Jones was second at 228.118. Pole-winner Scott Dixon was third at 227.165.

New Jersey's Democrat-led Assembly has approved legislation to regulate and tax daily fantasy sports. The Assembly voted 56-15 Monday on a bill that would impose a quarterly fee of 10.5 percent of gross revenues on daily fantasy sports providers. A bill moving through the state Senate imposes a 9.25 percent tax rate on daily fantasy sports companies' gross revenue. Nearly a dozen states regulate the games.